Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 26.8% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

