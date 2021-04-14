AdaptHealth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,765 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,787% compared to the average daily volume of 269 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AdaptHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -494.75.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

