adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €288.35 ($339.24).

ADS stock traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €280.45 ($329.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,642 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €280.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €281.21. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

