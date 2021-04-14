AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

AGCO stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. AGCO has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $151.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AGCO by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after purchasing an additional 307,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

