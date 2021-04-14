Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce sales of $1.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $1.38 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 million to $40.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

