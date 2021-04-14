AGNC Investment Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

