AidCoin Trading 17.6% Higher This Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One AidCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $144.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00088142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00630092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00036661 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

