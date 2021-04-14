AIOZ Network (AIOZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.96 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $73.97 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00088816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00637738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036774 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,583,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

