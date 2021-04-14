Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.60) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.81). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2021 earnings at ($10.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.82.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$26.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.33. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

