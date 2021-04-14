Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.11.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $207,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $177.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.82. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

