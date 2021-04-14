Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Albertsons Companies

There is no company description available for Albertsons Companies Inc

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.