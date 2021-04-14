Algorand One Day Volume Hits $372.05 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002251 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $372.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.00370148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00023504 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.41 or 0.03932178 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,311,701,457 coins and its circulating supply is 2,748,147,958 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

