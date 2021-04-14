Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $321.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.88.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.23. 12,357,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,554,934. The firm has a market cap of $647.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

