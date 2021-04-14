Ally Financial (ALLY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

