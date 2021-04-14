Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 611,640 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.