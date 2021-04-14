AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. IES accounts for approximately 3.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of IES worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IES by 29.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 133,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IES by 295.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IES by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of IESC stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. 690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.31. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435 in the last 90 days. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.