Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameren by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

