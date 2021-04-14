Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $2,576,589.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 837,236 shares of company stock worth $40,661,806. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 156,196 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after purchasing an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.