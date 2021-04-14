American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Business Bank stock remained flat at $$40.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. American Business Bank has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $41.00.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.16 million during the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

