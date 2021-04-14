American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

