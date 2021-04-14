American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $17.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.