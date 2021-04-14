American Express Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1,230.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 44,582 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.