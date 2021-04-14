American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,045 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,522,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 54,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

