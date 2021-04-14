American International Group Inc. Acquires 945 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 89bio by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in 89bio by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETNB. SVB Leerink increased their price target on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.