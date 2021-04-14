American International Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of DYN opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

