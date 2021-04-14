American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 665 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $189,924,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,304,000 after purchasing an additional 906,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 681,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 660,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

U stock opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.37. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

