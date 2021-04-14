American International Group Inc. Sells 1,760 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 375,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 385,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

