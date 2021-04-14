American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American National Group were worth $78,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $116.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

