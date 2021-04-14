AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $141.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AMETEK traded as high as $132.42 and last traded at $131.94, with a volume of 3736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.29.

AME has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in AMETEK by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

