Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,223 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,072 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $154,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

