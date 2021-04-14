AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

