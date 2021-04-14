Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 206,199 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Itron worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Itron by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Itron by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Itron by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.58.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.