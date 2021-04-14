Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,743,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,417 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,815,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,152 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

