Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $23,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TECH opened at $419.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $190.38 and a 52 week high of $420.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

