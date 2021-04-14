Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.66 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $25,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,817,000 after buying an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 416,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

JKHY opened at $155.83 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $155.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

