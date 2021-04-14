Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $26.79 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $26,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,287,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 91,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $149.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

