Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,370 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $29,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

