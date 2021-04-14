Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,722 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of DaVita worth $28,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DaVita by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

