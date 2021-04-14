Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. 12,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $101.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

