Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.08). Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $30.95. 191,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,490. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

