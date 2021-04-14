Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,606. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,386 shares of company stock worth $71,821,453 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

