Analysts Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price at $32.04

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,978. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $43,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in 8X8 by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.