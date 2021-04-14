Analysts Set Expectations for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of BCE by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BCE by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.