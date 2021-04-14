Analysts Set HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Target Price at €79.63

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €79.63 ($93.68).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

ETR:HFG traded up €1.24 ($1.46) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €71.26 ($83.84). 574,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

