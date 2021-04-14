Anders Romberg Sells 863,783 Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Stock

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) insider Anders Romberg sold 863,783 shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £6,253,788.92 ($8,170,615.26).

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 711 ($9.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 45.87. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 739.05 ($9.66). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 667.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 554.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.