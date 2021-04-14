Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.99

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 451181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGLOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Anglo American Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

