Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 5,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4983 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.