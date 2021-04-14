Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.02. The company has a market cap of £292.47 million and a PE ratio of -19.86. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.86 ($2.18).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.