Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

Shares of ANTM traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.65. 30,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.01. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

