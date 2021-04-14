APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,376 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. The stock had a trading volume of 413,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,924,316. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $262.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

